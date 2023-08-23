Long-delayed, new inter-city trains may not be introduced on the line to Wollongong and further south until 2025.
A Sydney Trains spokeswoman said the Mariyung fleet would gradually begin to enter passenger service in the second half of 2024.
"The fleet is planned to enter service on the Central Coast and Newcastle Line, followed by the Blue Mountains Line and the South Coast Line," she said.
"Each sector will need to gain accreditation from the independent rail safety regulator, which will take some time.
"The number of trains operating in each region will be known once the fleet has been accredited."
Following long negotiations, punctuated by industrial action, the Tram and Bus Union and state government have signed a deed on a final operating model for the new trains.
This deed aligns the operating model of the new fleet with that of the existing Waratah fleet.
The independent Office of National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR) still needs to give final approval.
There will be 63 trains in the new fleet, covering the four inter-city lines. Forty-nine of the trains have arrived in the state.
Ms Haylen said the new trains would "set a new standard of travel for commuters".
"The improvements include wider, more spacious two-by-two seating with arm rests, tray tables, and high seat backs, charging ports for mobile devices, dedicated spaces for luggage, prams and bicycles, and modern heating and air conditioning," she said.
"They will also open up greater options for travel for people with disabilities and mobility issues with dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and accessible toilets."
A process has begun to transition the operation of the Mariyung trains and the majority of inter-city passengers services, crews and stations from NSW TransLink to Sydney Trains.
