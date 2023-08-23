The Mills family of Woronora Heights are planning a "residency party' to thank supporters of their bid to live in Australia permanently.
"It's been a hell of a journey and we want to thank everyone who has given us support," Emma Mills said.
Mrs Mills, her husband Nathan and their children, James, 21, Harrison, 18, and Daisy, 11, were granted permanent residency last week after the federal government found a way for Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to exercise his power to intervene.
The family went to the Immigration Department's office at Parramatta where they surrendered their visas and were officially detained.
Once their status changed, Mr Giles had the power to intervene and grant them permanent residency.
The family's initial euphoria was replaced by mixed emotions by the weekend.
"It's been a real roller coaster of emotions," Mrs Mills said.
"I have gone from feeling like I have won the lottery to feeling very sad it has taken 13 years.
"During the time we have been fighting to stay here, my kids have been impacted financially because Nathan has been restricted in the companies for whom he can work, and they have also witnessed the stress we have been under."
RELATED
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.