First year team into Grand Final

John Veage
John Veage
August 28 2023 - 8:30am
In their first year the Drop Bears Rugby Club made the Jeffrey Cup Grand Final

In the first year of their existence the Georges River Drop-Bears Rugby Club defeated the Oatley Seniors 53-15 to play Burraneer in the Jeffrey Cup Grand Final.

