In the first year of their existence the Georges River Drop-Bears Rugby Club defeated the Oatley Seniors 53-15 to play Burraneer in the Jeffrey Cup Grand Final.
The Drop-Bears club only started in January as a break away from Oatley Rugby Club due to their move from their established Lugarno's H V Evatt Park to Riverwood .
Since the 1960's Rugby has called H V Evatt Park home, originally Peakhurst Lugarno Rugby played , then Oatley Rugby until they relocated to Riverwood early 2023.
The Drop-Bears are a team of 25 players with an average age of 23 and they are playing in the Division 5 Jefferey Cup competition.
The Grand Final came knocking after the young team beat the North Cronulla Sea Lice 38-31 in the semi finals then knocked off Oatley 53-15 in the preliminary final to make the big dance.
Burraneer on the other side of the draw beat Oatley 17-7 in the first semi final and went straight to the Grand Final where they defeated the Georges River Drop Bears 39-7.
