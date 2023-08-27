St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Seasons football finale

John Veage
By John Veage
August 28 2023 - 9:00am
Rockdale and Arncliffe Aurora fought hard in the Football St George PL1 Mens Grand Final at Penshurst Park on Saturday Night-Arncliffe coming from behind to win 2-1. Picture John Veage
It was a big weekend of sport in the St George District with Netball, Junior Rugby League and Football St George Grand Finals.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

