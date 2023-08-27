It was a big weekend of sport in the St George District with Netball, Junior Rugby League and Football St George Grand Finals.
With over 10,000 registered players 23 clubs and 860 teams it was a culmination of a good season for Football St George - where there were winners crowned and then those other teams who have to go and plan their tactics for next year.
There were 25 Grand finals played over the weekend with the Mens 1 decider between Rockdale and Arncliffe Aurora a rematch from the first semi final where Rockdale had won 2-0.
Rockdale scored first but Arncliffe came from behind to take their first ever title 2-1 in front of a big crowd.
In the McDonalds Women's Premier League Grand Final a late goal saw back to back Premierships for Scots FC when they defeated Banksia Tigers FC 1-0.
In the NPL APIA Leichhardt were crowned 2023 Premiers with a 2-1 win over St George City in front of a healthy crowd at Lambert Park on Sunday.
It was actually APIA Leichhardt back in 1987, under the guidance of the legendary Rale Rasic, that were crowned Premiers in the old National Soccer League's only ever first-past-the-post title.
Thirty-six years later, the modern APIA Leichhardt, under the guidance of rookie coach Franco Parisi, have equalled the feat of the legendary 1987 team and it occurred too at the same venue in Leichhardt .
St George stunned the hosts with a well taken goal via Franco Maya in the 22nd minute before Josh Symons restored parity four minutes later.
The match turned on its head for the visitors as Dominic Cox was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in the 31st which left open the door for Sean Symons to pounce late in the first half with a neat finish to secure the title for the proud Inner West club.
Rockdale Ilinden coach Paul Dee was proud of his team's performance this year, even after their 2-1 loss to Blacktown that still saw them finish runners-up to Premiers APIA Leichhardt FC.
"Blacktown City are always a tough team to play regardless of when in the season it is,' he said
"Despite today's result, we are really proud of our boys, and have been for quite some time, and to finish second for such a new side in terms of playing roster is something we can be proud of and build on for next season.
"We've been giving young boys a chance this season, as you've seen again today, and they've done themselves proud so we have to be happy with the way this year has panned out but as with all clubs, we'll take a few weeks off and look to build on what we've accomplished this season and be stronger in 2024."
