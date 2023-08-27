St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Season wrapping up for Saints

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The weekend also saw the culmination of the St George Junior Rugby League season-where the nine local clubs played their five final games at Hurstville Oval, five at Netstrata Jubilee and five in the Sutherland Shire .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.