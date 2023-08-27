The weekend also saw the culmination of the St George Junior Rugby League season-where the nine local clubs played their five final games at Hurstville Oval, five at Netstrata Jubilee and five in the Sutherland Shire .
The U9's-U13's played their games at Hurstville Oval while the U14's -U18's played at Jubilee-the Gold U12 Renown team kicked things off on Saturday against De La Salle at Forshaw Park and the U18 Gold played Gymea on Sunday at Pointsbet along with the Open Age Bronze Riverwood Legion team who played Aquinas Colts.
The St George Junior Rugby Football League started the 2023 year off with a bang- In collaboration with the St George Illawarra Dragons, NRL development and district club they hosted a skills clinic and NRL player meet.
2022 had served as a year to rebuild what was previously done with their full suite of major events and player development squads returning- this year St George JRL's aim was to refine and build around these events to create a better participant experience for all involved and ensure that memorable experiences are created going into the 2024 season.
In the U12 Gold match at Forshaw Park on Saturday Renown United took on the high flying De La Salle Team- who has been on a winning run together since the U 6's but Renown kept them honest.
De La scored first but Renown hit back going into half time behind at 12-6, they threw everything at the Shire team but their defense stood solid and they ran away with another premiership winning 18-6.
In the NRLW four tries from fullback Teagan Berry wasn't enough to get the Dragons home as a Lauren Brown field goal handed the Titans a 23-22 win at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday .
Now sitting in eighth spot on the ladder the Dragons travel to Townsville in Round 7 to face the Cowboys.
For the NRL team the 18-6 loss to the Warriors on Friday night will see their season out and they now host the rampant Knights outfit at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night in Round 27-they have lost all 12 games away from home in 2023.
