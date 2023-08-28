It was a Grand Final repeat between Gymea and St Josephs in the Cronulla Junior Rugby League's Southern Sydney Open Men's Gold game at PointsBet Stadium on a brilliant Sunday afternoon.
Gymea supporters were waving banners saying 'New year, same Joeys' but the boys from Kareela obviously didn't read them running away to a 22-6 victory for their first ever A Grade title.
Joeys dominant front rower and captain Daniel Vasquez went in next to the posts to start the ball rolling after a Gymea error half way through the first period before withstanding a concerted Gymea wave of attack.
Nathan Wynn's spiralling bombs were diffused and Joeys made them pay again with Jaime Lawler crossing under the posts with a minute left in the half for a 12-0 lead they couldn't get back.
In the Opens Silver it was a 20-8 back to back win for the Bosco team over Como.
With an 8-8 half time score the boys in blue slowly put Como out of the game punishing any mistakes.
Como captain Thomas Colquhoun said they still had a good year making the GF after only winning two games all last season.
There were plenty of other good results with the De La Salle 15 Gold team defeating Joeys 24-6 joining their little brothers the high flying U12's who took down Renown United 18-6 to keep their premiership run alive.
The Cronulla JRL has 13 clubs that have teams playing within competitions for boys and girls from U6 to Open Age and last weekend was the Grand Final culmination of the 2023 season.
It has been a successful year on the park breaking the 5500 player registration barrier which confirms CJRL as one of the major Rugby League districts affiliated with the NSWRL.
Female participation continues to grow exponentially, placing CJRL as a leading district in NSWRL for female participation in both the tackle and league tag formats of the game.
CJRL Chairman Nathan Waugh said It wasn't long ago that they faced some real challenges as far as participation goes, but he could only praise the work of the CJRL board and clubs in recent years which has driven an amazing resurgence despite the disruptions of recent seasons.
