St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Call for all new buildings in Bayside to go all-electric, gas-free

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 23 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call for all new buildings in Bayside to go all-electric, gas-free
Call for all new buildings in Bayside to go all-electric, gas-free

A Bayside Councillor is calling for new planning laws requiring new buildings in the Local Government Area to be all-electric and gas-free.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.