Call for all new buildings in Bayside to go all-electric, gas-free

A Bayside Councillor is calling for new planning laws requiring new buildings in the Local Government Area to be all-electric and gas-free.
Councillor Greta Werner has submitted a Notice of Motion to be debated at tonight's (August 23) council meeting calling for council to review Development Control Plans to incorporate new planning provisions which require an-electric requirements for new residential and nonresidential development applications across the municipality.
"Waverley Council recently implemented new planning rules which require electric stoves, cooktops and heaters to be installed in new residential development," Cr Werner said in her Notice of Motion.
"Parramatta Council recently implemented new planning rules that require new developments (both residential and non-residential) in its City Centre to be all-electric, and is currently considering further changes to require all new non-residential buildings to be all-electric."
This week, City of Sydney Council passed a motion, supported by 8 out of 10 councillors, starting the process to require new homes and businesses across the municipality to be all-electric and gas-free.
The Victorian and ACT governments, who have all recently passed laws which ban gas from new developments.
"According to the Australian Energy Regulator, since July this year, NSW residential energy customers faced gas price increases of as much as 23.7 per cent," according to a statement supporting Cr Werner's Notice of Motion.
"Homes and businesses that run on all-electric appliances without gas, are cheaper to run for occupants. Recent modelling shows that homes in Sydney could save $924 per year on their energy bills if they switched gas appliances like hot water units, heaters, ovens and stoves, for electric ones. Modelling by Loughborough University, found that cooking with gas used four times more energy than electric cooking, and costs three times more than cooking with electric appliances. Electrifying new homes and businesses would also help councils to reduce their emissions.
"Waverley Council has taken leadership in this space. In December 2022, the council passed new planning laws that require new homes to install electric stoves, cook tops and heaters. In 2021, Parramatta Council passed new planning rules which require all new buildings (commercial and residential) in the Parramatta City Centre, to be all-electric with no gas.
"Parramatta Council is currently considering further planning changes that would require all commercial development across the entire municipality to be all-electric and gas-free.
"This council can join the growing movement involving local councils, communities and small businesses in creating healthy, new homes, businesses and neighbourhoods that are safe and affordable for future generations."
General manager, Meredith Wallace added a comment to the Notice of Motiojn:"Council staff are refining the Bayside Towards Net Zero plan which incorporates a review of all gas powered facilities within council's own properties with a view to eliminating our consumption of gas and understanding the impact of that decision, before asking the same of our community.
"Additionally we are monitoring the initiatives implemented at Waverley Council banning gas cooking and room heating in new developments and the similar proposal on exhibition at Parramatta.
"We have made enquiries of the Department of Planning regarding the inclusion of wording about banning gas in the standard LEP template, but have yet to receive a response."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
