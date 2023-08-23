Call for all new buildings in Bayside to go all-electric, gas-free

"Homes and businesses that run on all-electric appliances without gas, are cheaper to run for occupants. Recent modelling shows that homes in Sydney could save $924 per year on their energy bills if they switched gas appliances like hot water units, heaters, ovens and stoves, for electric ones. Modelling by Loughborough University, found that cooking with gas used four times more energy than electric cooking, and costs three times more than cooking with electric appliances. Electrifying new homes and businesses would also help councils to reduce their emissions.