Georges River Sailing Club open day

August 26 2023 - 7:00am
Open Day participants will have a chance to sail in some of the club boats with some of the club's more experienced sailors.
Georges River Sailing Club will hold an open day this Sunday, August 27 from 10.30am to 12.30pm for people to try their hand at sailing before the start of the 2023/24 sailing season.

