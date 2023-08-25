Georges River Sailing Club open day

Georges River Sailing Club will hold an open day this Sunday, August 27 from 10.30am to 12.30pm for people to try their hand at sailing before the start of the 2023/24 sailing season.
There will be a welcome and presentation on sailing programs available.
Programs include - Tackers: Learn to sail programs; Optimist Racing: For junior sailors; Youth Racing: For our older youth sailors.
Participants will have a chance to sail in some of the club boats with some of the club's more experienced sailors.
Following this there will be a Q&A followed by a barbecue.
People should wear clothes to get wet in (ideally a wetsuit and jacket), enclosed footwear, and a hat.
The club is located at Sanoni Avenue, Dolls Point.
Details: www.georgesriversailingclub.com.au
