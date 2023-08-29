St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Collection of rare plant species from Jurassic Period removed from Burraneer property before development

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 30 2023 - 7:00am
Cycads in new home at Wollongong Botanic Garden. Picture supplied
A collection of rare plant species dating back to the Jurassic Period was removed from a Burraneer property before it was laid bare for development.

Local News

