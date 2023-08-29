A collection of rare plant species dating back to the Jurassic Period was removed from a Burraneer property before it was laid bare for development.
Dr Ian Edwards and his wife Norma established a private botanical garden at their home on a double block property in Bonnie Doon Place.
The couple stipulated in their wills the collection be donated to the Wollongong Botanic Garden, where it makes up half of a new display unveiled in May this year.
Called cycads, the plants typically have a woody trunk with a crown of hard, feather-like leaves. Although they resemble palms and ferns, they are not closely related to either.
Dr Edwards, a Cronulla GP who was at the forefront of the campaign to legalise abortion, was also a passionate plant collector and served as director of the International Palm Society from 1998 to 2002.
The L-shaped Burraneer property has been cleared of almost all vegetation ahead of the construction of three dual occupancies, each with a swimming pool.
Some neighbours are devastated by the change.
"It was the pride of the Burraneer peninsula," said one resident.
"A vast number of trees in which Kookaburras, Magpies, Currawongs and other birds nested, have been cut down."
The development application (DA), approved by Sutherland Shire Council, said the landscape plan included "numerous new trees, shrubs and groundcovers surrounding the proposed development (including native species) to soften the built form, contribute to residential amenity and present positively to the landscaped character of the locality."
The DA said the development proposal was "designed to be in keeping with the existing and emerging character of the area".
"Its built form and facade expression will emulate the appearance of modern two-storey dwelling houses," the DA said.
"The built form presents well designed and composed facades comprising a range of articulated and modulated elements, finished with a range of complementary materials."
