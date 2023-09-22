At 100 years of age, Eileen Enright loves to throw on a pair of high heels and 'gallop' up and down her stairs.
The centenarian, who lives independently at Hotham Gardens with the support of Gymea Community Aid and Information Services, is proof that 'you can't take the girl out of the lady'.
She celebrated her 100th birthday on September 13.
Mrs Enright has lived in Sutherland Shire for her whole life. She grew up on a poultry farm on Denman Avenue, Caringbah, worked as an accountant and loved dancing.
She has two children, a daughter who lives in Queensland, and a son, Chris.
Mrs Enright's townhouse burnt down a few years ago after a blanket accidentally caught fire. "She had a few heart attacks and a hip replacement, but she bounced back from that," Chris said.
"She's in good health, she's going strong. I got her a walker a couple of years ago but she's determined to walk up to the shops. She misses her day trips with Activus.
"She's a bubbly little old lady who doesn't drink or smoke, and she's got a nice personality. She's been a good mother. Mum keeps saying she doesn't want anything for her birthday - she just wants to get it over with as she's not into too much fuss, but I'll get her a cake."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.