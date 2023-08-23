A protest rally against the state government's decision to continue the use of shark nets is due to take place at Cronulla on the weekend.
The Animal Justice Party has organised the event, which will be held in Peryman Square at 11am on Sunday August 27.
The rally was announced prior to Premier Chris Minns' announcement on Monday the government would continue the Shark Management Program in its current form for the upcoming swimming season.
The government's decision means Cronulla beaches will have shark nets along with 15 SMART drumlines and a listening station for tagged sharks.
The Department of Primary Industries operates the SMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumlines 500 metres off beaches between Oak Park and Boat Harbour.
They are set every morning, depending on weather, and collected before sunset.
When a shark is caught, authorities receive an alert and respond to tag and release the shark about one kilometre offshore.
An alert is publicly available through the SharkSmart app and on Twitter at @NSWSharkSmart after release.
The latest report was of a two-metre White Shark being tagged at Wanda at 10.09am on Sunday July 30, when warm, sunny weather drew many people to the beach.
Mr Minns said the Shark Management Program, with its mix of traditional and modern technologies, had proved effective.
"Last year was the first summer where SMART drumlines, drones and tagged shark listening stations were deployed at beaches, which also have shark nets," he said.
"Continuing the full suite of measures for the 2023-24 season will help us gather further data to make better informed decisions about possible changes for the following (2024-25) season.
"The shark meshing program is actively managed to minimise the impact on marine animals while protecting swimmers at some of NSW's most popular beaches."
Mr Minns said the safety of beachgoers was the government's number one priority.
Animal Justice Party Sydney south campaigner Kellie Kanaar said the government had made "a tragic decision" for the local community.
"The 2022-23 shark net report shows that 65 per cent of wildlife caught in shark nets were threatened or protected species and, of these, 71 per cent were killed," she said.
"Eighty-nine per cent of wildlife caught were non-target species and 66 per cent of these were killed."
Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst said "shark nets create a false sense of security".
"Research from the University of Wollongong showed that nets are ineffective at protecting beachgoers whilst indiscriminately killing countless marine animals," she said.
The NSW Shark Management Program includes:
