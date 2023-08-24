Growing up in Cronulla everyone thought Jason 'Rash' Ryder was a funny guy - but they didn't think he would make a career out of it.
Rash is a distinctive character a big man with a distinctive looking face - "a good head for radio", he said
He is an avid fisherman and surfer and has done it all in his 35 years in the comedy industry. The former presenter on the Comedy Channel, who has done more than 3500 live shows and over 50 TV appearances, now spends a lot of time at sea. He has done over 200 cruises - not as a tourist trying to get a tan - but as a performer who hasn't had to go down with the ship just yet.
Ryder said October to March is cruising season and this year is looking to be the biggest cruise season in Australian ever.
"Noumea is a good destination for a cruise," he said
"Mystery Island is also a favourite with passengers.
"The only real mystery there is why full grown men will pay $50 to get their hair braided.
"On a recent cruise to New Zealand I saw a very old passenger going bungee jumping - he jumped and as he got to the bottom, he stopped but his false teeth and toupee kept on going.
"An oldie but a goodie!" he said
Ryder said after he does his August cruise schedule he is coming home to do a gig at Northies Hotel on September 5 and another at Cronulla Golf Club September 21 before going back to sea.
Ryder grew up at South Cronulla and went to school at Cronulla High.
"Cronulla University - a lot of brain surgeons came out of there- or was that brain surgery?" he said.
"Its good to be doing some land gigs-I get sick of cruising around the world doing nothing and getting waited on hand and foot."
Rash has a typical laconic Australian topical humour style and at the Northies Comedy Club Night he is the MC introducing the talent's of Al Del Bene, Fady Kassab, Steph Broadbridge and Anthony Locascio so he can really look after the local and hopefully crowd -just remember to avoid eye contact at all times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.