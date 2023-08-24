He is an avid fisherman and surfer and has done it all in his 35 years in the comedy industry. The former presenter on the Comedy Channel, who has done more than 3500 live shows and over 50 TV appearances, now spends a lot of time at sea. He has done over 200 cruises - not as a tourist trying to get a tan - but as a performer who hasn't had to go down with the ship just yet.