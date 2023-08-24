St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rash is all at sea

John Veage
By John Veage
August 24 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason 'Rash" Ryder is normally all at sea but is coming home to do a gig at Northies on Sept 5 and Cronulla Golf Club Sept 21
Jason 'Rash" Ryder is normally all at sea but is coming home to do a gig at Northies on Sept 5 and Cronulla Golf Club Sept 21

Growing up in Cronulla everyone thought Jason 'Rash' Ryder was a funny guy - but they didn't think he would make a career out of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.