Whitley Award winning book Gurawul the Whale, which provides an insight into the importance of this iconic creature to First Nations people, will be launched at the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland on Sunday October 29.
The book was written by the late Yuin Elder, Uncle Max Dulumunmun Harrison, who lived with his partner Marelle Burnum Burnum at Woronora for 24 years.
Uncle Max finished writing the book before his death in December 2021, after which illustrations were finalised and publishing arrangements made.
Gurawul the Whale received a 2023 Whitley Award from the Royal Zoological Society of NSW for the best book on Cultural Knowledge and Zoology.
The organising committee for the book launch has issued an open invitation to the event, starting at 2pm on Sunday October 29.
The event will include singing, dancing and stories about the whale.
"Gurawul, the Whale is a book which offers a unique opportunity to learn of First Nations knowledge of this iconic creature and how it has for generations interacted with the land, the waters and the people of this country," the committee said.
"Uncle Max has undertaken a life-long journey from his traditional lands of south coast NSW to the Kimberley, the Great Australian Bight and Tasmania to understand how connection to the whale reach back to the times when the sea levels changed and the land became ocean.
"This launch coincides with the journey of the whales and their calves from the birthing place in the north as they make their way to the feeding waters in Antarctica.
"Uncle Bunna Lawrie, Mirning Elder who is knowledge holder and whale-dreamer, medicine man and songman will be present.
"Children and families are all most welcome to celebrate the life and the teachings of Uncle Max. Afternoon tea will be served."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.