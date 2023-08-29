St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Claudia Dixon has returned to live at Taren Point after 65 years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 29 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A friend of Claudia Dixon rides her horse alongside cars on Taren Point Road, waiting for the punt in 1959. Picture supplied
A friend of Claudia Dixon rides her horse alongside cars on Taren Point Road, waiting for the punt in 1959. Picture supplied

Claudia Dixon has wonderful memories of being a young girl in a migrant family growing up at Taren Point in a block of flats on the road where cars lined up for the punt over Georges River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.