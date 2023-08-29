Claudia Dixon has wonderful memories of being a young girl in a migrant family growing up at Taren Point in a block of flats on the road where cars lined up for the punt over Georges River.
Sixty-five years later, Mrs Dixon has returned to the area, living a stone's throw away in the Woolooware Shores Retirement Village.
"It was a wonderful place for a migrant child to live, learn the language and adjust to the lifestyle on offer," she recalled in an article for the Sutherland Shire Historical Society Bulletin.
"My school friends were never unkind or judgmental from memory. Yes, I was different - I ate salami instead of Devon on my sandwiches; maybe I had an accent - but as a kid, after five years in Australia, I probably didn't stand out too much anymore.
"How lucky was I to have spent my early years in this lovely backwater, and now I feel very privileged to have returned to this area."
Mrs Dixon said the 1950s were "times of immense change in the world ... a time my family and I were lucky enough to enjoy in a brand new country - Australia".
"As migrants from Hamburg in Northern Germany we arrived at Pyrmont on the Norwegian passenger ship MS Skaubryn in January 1955 - not fleeing Europe as many others had to, but by free choice," she wrote.
"My dad was a very adventurous man. He had dreamed of and studied Australian life, animals, climate and landforms from a very young age."
The family lived initially in a former army barracks that became the Greta Migrant Hostel in the Hunter Valley, moved to Villawood Migrant Hostel and then found a house in Parramatta Street, Cronulla, which they shared with with another family they had met ion the ship.
In 1958, they moved to Taren Point, renting a one bedroom unit in a block of four on Taren Point Road, overlooking Woolooware Bay. It was the only two-storey building in the area.
Mrs Dixon said it was the only place her parents could afford and, also, living in a unit had been the way of life in Germany, particularly post-war.
"As the eldest and only girl I had the one bedroom, my younger brother had a day-bed near the front door and my parents had a fold-out sofa in the lounge - the room with a view," she said.
"For Mum and Dad the daily ritual was to travel to work by punt to Sans Souci. From there they caught a bus to Alexandria - where Mum worked, and Mascot - where Dad worked."
Mrs Dixon attended Taren Point Public School.
"They were happy, carefree times in Taren Point," she recalled. "Warm days were spent in the enclosed baths near the punt ramp. Here we met school friends to swim, fish, chat in the shade of the big tree on the sandy shore."
