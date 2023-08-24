St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sydney Gateway road link to airport reaches 70 per cent construction point

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first of two massive twin arch bridges has been pushed over Alexandra Canal as the Sydney Gateway road link to Sydney Airport reaches the 70 per cent completion point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.