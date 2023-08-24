The first of two massive twin arch bridges has been pushed over Alexandra Canal as the Sydney Gateway road link to Sydney Airport reaches the 70 per cent completion point.
Twin bridges - each made with 1750 tonnes of Australian-made steel - together will be wider than the Sydney Harbour Bridge and will eventually have capacity for 100,000 vehicles a day.
The arch bridges each weigh over 3500 tonnes, are 108 metres long and 26 metres wide.
Installation of the first bridge took 15 days.
Work is now underway on site to construct the second twin arch bridge, which is planned to be launched over the canal towards the end of 2023.
Each completed bridge will have four lanes and will be easily visible to visitors flying into Kingsford-Smith Airport.
Roads Minister John Graham said, "Sliding the arch bridge into place across the canal was an impressive piece of engineering and will have a lasting impact on the way motorists access Sydney Airport and the international terminal once completed."
