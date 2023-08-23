St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Keep your eyes on the blue and the gold

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:08pm, first published August 24 2023 - 8:08am
Keep your eye on the gold and the blue-the Ramsgate Rams Under 12 girls have made it into their first Grand Final. Picture Supplied
The Under 12 girls team from the Ramsgate Rams AFL club have just made it into their first grand final to be held on Sunday September 3 at Olds Park, Penshurst.

