The Under 12 girls team from the Ramsgate Rams AFL club have just made it into their first grand final to be held on Sunday September 3 at Olds Park, Penshurst.
The Rams girls won their major semi final 82-28 against Cronulla on the weekend and have now earnt a week off and received a start directly to their "One Day in September" grand final.
Their year of hard work, skill development and dedication has paid off and their success reflects an outstanding season, making it to their first grand final.
Women's sport is on a high and the girls used this momentum and the unified effort of their coaches and support from volunteers, family and friends to evolve as a team.
Coach Dave Paewai said at the celebration after last week's game.
"Win or lose, I'm so proud to be part of this team.
"It's going to be an absolute joy to watch the girls finish the year on such a high."
Ramsgate Rams prides itself on being a family club, and on ensuring players of all experience and skill levels are given fantastic opportunities to develop their skills.
