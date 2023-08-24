Appeal for dashcam footage following Arncliffe crash

Police are appealing for dashcam following a two-vehicle crash in Arncliffe on Thursday morning.
At about 6am on August 24, emergency services were called to West Botany Street following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
St George Police arrived to find a motorcycle and Isuzu utility had collided.
The male rider was treated at the scene by paramedics for facial injuries and the female pillion passenger for pelvic injuries.
They were both taken to St George Hospital in stable conditions.
The Isuzu driver, a 48-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries.
Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, investigators are appealing for anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage to call St George police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
