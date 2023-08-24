Kogarah food business fined $9,400

A Kogarah food business has been fined a total of $9,400 after being prosecuted by Georges River Council for failing to comply with the NSW Food Act 2003 and Food Standards Codes.
Local food operators and businesses are encouraged to comply with food safety regulations to keep the Georges River community safe, Georges River Council mayor Nick Katris said.
Failing to comply with the NSW Food Act 2003 and Food Standards Codes could result in a penalty notice, prohibition order or prosecution.
Throughout the year, Council's Environmental Health Officers inspect food premises to make sure all food and drinks sold in the Georges River area are safe to consume," Councillor Katris said.
"By minimising the spread of foodborne illnesses and complying with food safety regulations, local food premises can continue their culinary successes while keeping the community safe."
Local Councils have an educational and regulatory role in enforcing food safety legislation. This includes carrying out unannounced routine inspections at least once every financial year.
As part of the inspection, Council's Environmental Health Officers may use translation tools, translated flip cards in multiple languages and in some instances, engage a translator to assist businesses with compliance.
Council officers also share photos and the inspection report with businesses. This transparent approach provides further support for businesses to build a better understanding of food safety requirements and help breakdown the language barriers.
For more information including food safety resources and factsheets in various languages, visit the Environmental Health page on Council's website.
