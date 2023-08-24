Menai Men's Shed will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Australian Men's Shed Association by opening its facilities for the community to inspect.
Various federal, state and local council dignitaries have also been invited to the event on Friday September 23
Menai Men's Shed (MMS), one of the largest in the state, operates from The Shed, which is located in The Ridge sporting complex, at 30 Recreation Drive.
MMS was launched on August 18, 2010 at Alfords Point Community Centre at the instigation of Menai Community Services.
Membership gradually grew and, using mainly hand and power tools donated by members, shuffle boards and other simple devices were made for local residential aged care centres.
In 2015 Sutherland Shire Council offered MMS use of the current building on a long-term lease.
Present membership is more than 100, and is open to men from 18 years and up. Membership inquiries are welcomed.
Services include projects from the local communities, the mentoring of some school projects and the manufacture of various items of furniture, toys, and animal shelters.
The Shed, which operates five days a week, has an extensive range of wood working machines, including table saws, band saws, routers, planers and lathes, and a fully equipped metal workshop with mills, lathes, welders and a variety of metal cutting devices.
The Shed is now expanding its interest groups so that members whose talents lie in other areas can participate in the softer arts and crafts.
The Shed can cater for those who are disabled or are suffering from mental issues. Members can utilise all of the Shed facilities for the cost of a year's membership.
Inquiries can be made on 0435575388 during opening hours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.