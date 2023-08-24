St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Your News
What's on

Kareela Combined Probus Club visits outback Queensland

Updated August 24 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kareela Combined Probus Club members in outback Queensland. Picture supplied
Kareela Combined Probus Club members in outback Queensland. Picture supplied

A group of members of the Kareela Combined Probus Club recently enjoyed a great trip to outback Queensland, visiting Rockhampton, Winton, Longreach, Emerald and Barcaldine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.