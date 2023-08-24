A group of members of the Kareela Combined Probus Club recently enjoyed a great trip to outback Queensland, visiting Rockhampton, Winton, Longreach, Emerald and Barcaldine.
They enjoyed experiences such as the dinosaur footprints at Lark Quarry, a sapphire mine tour, speaking with local opal miners, Waltzing Matilda Museum, Qantas Founders museum, Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame, Drover's Sunset cruise and an outback dinner and show in Longreach. A great example of shire seniors sharing fun and friendship.
Kareela Combined Probus Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at St George Motor Boat Club at 10.30am. Visitors are invited to join and enjoy many varied group activities, including day trips, cards, theatre, dining, walking, croquet, books, craft, lawn bowls, short country getaways, tours and interesting guest speakers at each meeting.
Inquiries: Laurie Budden on 9580 5236 or kareeleprobusvisitors@yahoo.com
