Caringbah Public School is among the participating schools that will move and shake in this year's DanceSport Challenge.
It's an initiative for NSW public schools, giving year 5 pupils the chance to learn how to jive, tango and salsa across a 15-week program. A total of 30 pupils from Caringbah Public are involved for the first time.
Other schools participating include Grays Point, Sylvania Heights, Sutherland North and Woronora River public schools.
On August 29, schools will attend a gala event at Quay Centre, Sydney Olympic Park. Alongside Yowie Bay Public School, Caringbah pupils will present their dances, and four couples will compete against the other schools.
The program focuses on student wellbeing and building positive relationships. Caringbah Public School Co-ordinator Cecilia Both, said participants also develop strong self-esteem.
"The DanceSport Challenge has given our students an opportunity to form meaningful relationships between the girls and boys," Mrs Both said.
"The children have been partnered up by Miss Natalia, our DanceSport instructor, and they have formed positive, collaborative partnerships learning new dance styles.
"I can see how confident the children have become. The way they hold themselves on the dance floor is inspiring. The boys come in from lunch holding their football, covered in mud, and they get straight into dance mode, eloquently holding their partners as they begin to tango.
"Respect is at the forefront of every lesson. Before the children begin a dance, the boys bow and the girls courtesy. The children are connecting with each other thoughtfully and positively from the moment the music begins. We started with them not wanting to hold hands and now they are confident, resilient learners."
Caringbah Public School Relieving Principal Jennifer Morrison, said the relationships formed between students and the teachers running the program was fabulous.
"It brings an element of vulnerability that allows children to take risks and push through the challenge that is learning a new dance and performing this in front of a huge but very supportive crowd," she said.
