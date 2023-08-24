St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Labor MP Marjorie O'Neill withdraws 'pig' comment while accusing Mark Speakman of misogynistic gesture

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:12pm
Mark Speakman denying the accusation of misogyny in State Parliament today.
A Labor MP, who called Opposition Leader Mark Speakman "a pig" in parliament, claims he leant across the table and signalled to Transport Minister Jo Haylen to "shush".

