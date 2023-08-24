A Labor MP, who called Opposition Leader Mark Speakman "a pig" in parliament, claims he leant across the table and signalled to Transport Minister Jo Haylen to "shush".
Mr Speakman said he was "outraged" by Coogee MP Marjorie O'Neill's claim, and that he had in fact been "gesturing towards the entire front bench, male and female, who were shouting at me".
Mr Speakman said he would never make a misogynistic, sexist or patronising gesture.
The matter arose during Question Time on Wednesday when Mr Speakman took a point of order while Ms Haylen was answering a question about the appointment of former Labor staffer Josh Murray as transport secretary.
At the end of the point of order, Dr O'Neill interjected, "You're a pig, Mark".
Speaker Greg Piper did not hear the interjection, but Miranda MP Eleni Petinos informed the House.
Asked by the Speaker whether she had something to withdraw, Dr O'Neill said "No".
Later in the day Ms Petinos made a formal complaint to the Speaker, and at the start of Question Time on Thursday, Ms O'Neill made a personal explanation withdrawing the comment while giving "the context" in which it was made.
"I continue to be deeply concerned about the way in which women in this place continue to be treated, in particular the seeming tactics of the opposition whenever female ministers get up, that they talk over them, that they [inaudible]," she said.
The Speaker said, from his observations, he didn't have any concerns about Mr Speakman's actions on Wednesday, but that he wasn't sitting on the backbench and observing proceedings from there.
