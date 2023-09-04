The Port Hacking High Open Girls Softball team recently represented at the NSW State Tournament in Mayfield West Newcastle across two days and had great success on the diamond.
Hosted by the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association at the Strikers Softball Club venue in Newcastle day one started with a tough match against Elderslie High who won 8-1.
This shock first round result saw the team now playing to win in the Plate side of the draw ant the coaches Ruby Calder-Little and Jess O'Shea had some work to do.
The second match was a local derby against Menai High where the runs came thick and fast. With home runs from Shadae Watt and Steph O'Sullivan and impressive hitting from the whole team, Port Hacking got the win 16-4.
For the final match of the day, the team faced locals Callaghan College who started off strong with some impressive pitching but the girls dug deep and got the win, with a final score of 8-1.
For the finals on day two, the team faced Moss Vale High and put on another impressive performance with big hits from Makayla Alexander, Stephanie O'Sullivan, Kayla Fergusson and Seveene Patakos and a grand slam from Shadae Watt, the girls winning 18-4.
The girls represented the team with pride and were excellent sports throughout the tournament with special thanks to their scorer Kellie Parker.
The team was: Makayla Alexander, Milly Cohen, Mykaela Cooley, Kayla Fergusson, Stephanie O'Sullivan, Joanna Panter, Seveene Patakos, Jemma Pekert and captain Shadae Watt.
