'Sunshine, snags, strolling and support': Como bridge walk this Sunday for Yes vote

Supporters of the Yes vote in the Voice to parliament referendum will gather at Como on Sunday August 27 to make "a big statement".
Walk the Walk for Yes will include a walk across the bridge and back, followed by a free sausage sizzle in Como Pleasure Grounds.
The event is described as a day of "sunshine, snags, strolling and support:"
The group will meet at 11am in the car park on the Como side of the bridge and the event will continue until 2pm.
The event has been organised by the Yes 23 Sutherland Shire campaign in co-ordination with Georges River for Yes.
"Join together to make a big statement in support of the Yes campaign as we walk over the Como bridge," organisers urged in an online invitation.
"We'll have a laugh, get our steps in, enjoy some sunshine, meet our fabulous Yes neighbours and help promote a fairer Australia as we walk together and join together afterwards for a sausage sizzle at Como Pleasure Grounds.
"We'd love to see you there and please bring all your friends, co-workers, family and anyone who says Yes to a Voice to Parliament in the upcoming referendum ...and yes all supporters are welcome.
"Just let them know to follow the link for more details and to RSVP (so we have enough sausage sambos!)."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.