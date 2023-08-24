St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Como bridge walk and free sausage sizzle on August 27 in support Yes vote

Updated August 25 2023 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
'Sunshine, snags, strolling and support': Como bridge walk this Sunday for Yes vote
Supporters of the Yes vote in the Voice to parliament referendum will gather at Como on Sunday August 27 to make "a big statement".

