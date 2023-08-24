Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Children's Book Week

Last week I was pleased to join the Children's Book Council of Australia NSW Branch for their 2023 Book of the Year Awards. Since 1945 Children's Book Week has been an opportunity to celebrate reading for pleasure and to commend the Australian authors and illustrators who contribute to such a rich vein of literature for our children. In today's digital age, where screens have become the primary source of information and entertainment, it's paramount that we actively encourage children to engage with the written word.