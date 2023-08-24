Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Children's Book Week

For all the advances in technology, the time tested tool of a humble children's book reigns supreme in shaping young minds with imagination.
Last week I was pleased to join the Children's Book Council of Australia NSW Branch for their 2023 Book of the Year Awards. Since 1945 Children's Book Week has been an opportunity to celebrate reading for pleasure and to commend the Australian authors and illustrators who contribute to such a rich vein of literature for our children. In today's digital age, where screens have become the primary source of information and entertainment, it's paramount that we actively encourage children to engage with the written word.
Reading isn't merely a pastime; it's an essential skill that equips our youth with the tools they need to excel academically and to navigate the complexities of life. By promoting Children's Book Week, we underscore the importance of literature in shaping well-rounded individuals who are capable of critical thinking, empathy and effective communication.
Supporting Australian literature nurtures our homegrown creative industry. It encourages the growth of local talent who produce literary treasures for generations to come. By celebrating Australian authors and illustrators during Children's Book Week, we actively invest in the growth of our own creative landscape and contribute to a vibrant and flourishing artistic community.
The previous NSW Liberal Government committed $249 million to support 1300 literacy and numeracy positions in schools and announced a generational curriculum for Kindergarten to Year 10 by 2024, and Years 11 and 12 by 2025, with a renewed focus on core skills in English. Additionally, more than $700 million was invested in catch-up classes for students in 2021 and 2022 and this was supplemented by a further $173 million earlier this year.
This week I encourage parents and children alike to seek out both the winners and honours of this year's awards. For more information on Children's Book Week visit https://cbca.org.au/cbca-book-week.
