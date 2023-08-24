Rockdale Town Hall will transform into the cathedral of Notre Dame for The Regals Musical Society's production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Based on the novel by Victor Hugo and featuring the songs from the Academy Award-nominated Disney animated film, this classic is one for the calendar.
Be transported back to 15th century Paris where the deformed bell-ringer, Quasimodo (Daniel Wakeford), longs to be 'out there' but is instead confined to the cathedral by his sinister caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo (Declan Dowling).
After a daring escape to attend the Feast of Fools, Quasimodo is ridiculed by the townspeople. Esmeralda (Alyssa Bishara), a spirited gypsy woman, comes to his rescue, but also captures the attention of the wicked Frollo. Soon it becomes Quasimodo's turn to rescue Esmeralda and the Romani people.
In the words of Wakeford, "This musical allows audiences to ponder the question 'What makes a monster, and what makes a man?'" Bishara agrees: "No individual action is too small to make a change; every choice you make can lead to bigger things."
Songs including Topsy Turvey, Hellfire, and God Help the Outcasts will be brought to life by an experienced troupe of performers from the community.
"There is a reason as to why this story is continually retold. Hunchback is such an aesthetically rich representation of the true meaning of love and selflessness," Wakeford said.
This production features a cast of 35 playing the Romani, soldiers, the cathedral choir, gargoyles, and more. Their voices are accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra. The show is led by co-directors Anthony Halpin and Flynn Crewes, musical director Emma Snellgrove, and choreographer Emma Harrison.
There are eight chances to enjoy this musical from September 29-October 8.
