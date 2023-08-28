St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
School makes history

John Veage
By John Veage
August 28 2023 - 11:00am
The victorious Caringbah High Open Boys Knockout State Champion's at school last week. Picture John Veage
Caringbah High School is a selective school known for its academia, but its Opens Boys soccer team has now won the NSW State Open Knockout.

