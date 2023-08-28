Caringbah High School is a selective school known for its academia, but its Opens Boys soccer team has now won the NSW State Open Knockout.
A selective High School had never made the final .
They defeated Northern Beaches Secondary College 1-0 to win the trophy at Seymour Shaw on Wednesday.
Making it deep into the state competition was rare for the Caringbah boys team and they have really made a name for their school.
Caringbah's best run had been in the quarter finals with their Opens Girls in 2019, where they faced a team with World Cup hero Mary Fowler playing against them- the boys had never progressed further than the round of 16.
Caringbah first defeated Kingsgrove North High school 7-2 then Sylvania High School 7-0.
Next Caringbah faced a determined Cronulla High School, in a physical match which ended with a narrow 2-1 victory, progressing to the last 16 where they were drawn against Dubbo College returning home with a 4-2 win.
In the Quarter Final Caringbah faced Smith's High School coming from behind and securing a 3-1 victory.
Then it was Terrigal High School in the Semi Final emerging 3-1 winners and into the Grand Final.
Captain Tom Mclachlan said they have a team made up of a wide range of talent.
"Some of the guys play for NPL clubs and some don't play at all.- we were the first selective school to be in the Grand Final and we played to win" he said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.