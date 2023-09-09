St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Food

Killer Condiments joins exhibitors at ICC Sydney food trade show 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Stone and Nathan Creary of Killer Condiments. Picture supplied
Daniel Stone and Nathan Creary of Killer Condiments. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire friends Daniel Stone and Nathan Creary are on a winning pour with their saucy creations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.