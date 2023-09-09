Sutherland Shire friends Daniel Stone and Nathan Creary are on a winning pour with their saucy creations.
The duo, who are the brains behind Killer Condiments, launched into the market of sauces four months ago. They have already signed a deal to have their product sold in IGA.
Stocked with 50 wholesalers and selling their bottles online, the pair are on a smooth ride after selling 4000 jars in April at the Royal Easter Show.
Mr Creary is a butcher who runs Miranda and Burraneer butchery Farmgate to Plate. He started creating sauces in his Cronulla kitchen, testing them on different slabs of meat for friends.
They have four sauces in their range - crispy chilli oil, chimichurri, sticky soy and blood orange hot sauce, and aim to launch two new varieties - pineapple lime hot sauce and supercharged crispy chilli oil at a Fine Food Australia event, where they hope to meet more distributors.
It's the largest trade food show in Australia and is on at the ICC Sydney from September 11-14.
