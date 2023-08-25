Although the swell charts keep saying it was only 1-2 ft- the south swell kept pulsing away this week giving Cronulla surfers good shoulder height waves to ride up at Wanda.
The swell felt like it had a fairly long period so between the small ones some nice sets kept everyone on their toes and were closing out on the lower tides.
The banks are still fantastic all up and down the beach with some nice rips to keep everyone paddling fit-try to fit in a surf on an incoming high.
The conditions were excellent early before a light East-Nor-East came up and cooled things down-it is supposed to swing back to the west.
It says the weekend will also be sitting around the 2ft mark if we are lucky with a small spike in size expected on Tuesday and Wednesday- so be prepared for anything.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.