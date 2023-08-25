Georges River behind adjacent councils in development application approvals

Georges River Council approved 368 development applications in the 2022-23 financial year compared with 373 DAs by Bayside Council, 753 by Canterbury-Bankstown and 991 by Sutherland Shire Council.
It took an average of 158 days for Georges River to determine a DA compared with 140 days at Bayside, 118 days at Canterbury-Bankstown and 215 at Sutherland Shire Council.
The figures at contained in a report to go to next week's Georges RIver Council meeting and are a response to a question by Councillor Ben Wang on the average time taken by Georges River Council to process DAs on a comparative basis with other adjacent Councils.
"For FY2022/2023 Georges River outperformed Sutherland Shire Council but was behind Bayside and Canterbury-Bankstown on assessment times," the council's report said.
"This difference in average days is in part linked to the differing geography between Bayside, Canterbury-Bankstown in contrast to the Georges River and Sutherland Shire areas, with Georges River and Sutherland Shire containing a significant number of complex, sloping and well vegetated properties that are not the typical experience in these adjoining Council areas, and in Georges River's case, differences in available resourcing."
Figures for the present number of DAs for Single Dwellings and/or Alterations and Additions to Dwellings which are under consideration in 2022/23 show: Georges River 118, and Bayside 52, while no data was available for Canterbury-Bankstown and Sutherland Shire.
"Most dwelling houses, alterations and additions, and domestic development applications today fall into complying development where approval can be sought via a Complying Development Certificate through a Private Certifier," the report said.
"While some of the difference in the number of outstanding dwelling house applications relates to a difference between the resource availability and allocation between the Council areas, the difference is also a symptom of the differing geography of the adjoining Council areas with respect to the Complying Development Provisions."
For the number of DAs for Single Dwellings and/or Alterations and Additions to Dwellings which remain unprocessed after 60 days, Georges River had 84 and Bayside 29, with no data available for Canterbury-Bankstown and Sutherland Shire.
The figures relate to the differences in the type of dwellings received in the Local Government Area, with more complex and sloping site applications in the Georges River area, and differences in available resources between the Councils.
There were a number of issues affecting the performance of the assessment team at each council including Staff retention and recruitment.
The Georges River assessment team continues to have five vacancies (one of which is one of two new positions created in December 2022 to service Fast Track applications) despite on-going advertising of positions and use of a range of recruitment strategies.
A breakdown the assessment officers numbers in Georges River relative to adjoining Councils shows that Georges River 11 assessment officers (9 filled), Bayside 14, Canterbury-Bankstown 24, and Sutherland 30 with some officers multi-tasking between assessment and lodgement.
