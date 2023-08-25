St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River behind adjacent councils in development application approvals

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Differing geography and staffing numbers an affect the DA approving times of adjoining councils.
Differing geography and staffing numbers an affect the DA approving times of adjoining councils.

Georges River Council approved 368 development applications in the 2022-23 financial year compared with 373 DAs by Bayside Council, 753 by Canterbury-Bankstown and 991 by Sutherland Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.