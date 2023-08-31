It has been said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take over the world. One school is proving that AI can certainly come in handy in its gradual override.
ANSTO recently held its annual 'Hackathon' event for high schools as part of National Science Week. The virtual competition brings together secondary schools from across Australia to participate in a sprint-style event, where students are presented with an abstract challenge and collectively brainstorm creative and diverse ideas to design a real-world product or solution.
A total of 23 teams of students from across 15 schools were involved this year, and Heathcote High School taking out first place in the senior division (years 9-11).
Students were given the challenge to use AI and ANSTO's SPOT robotic dog, to simplify school tasks and make the lives of students and staff easier.
Heathcote's design called 'Squeak' uses in-built cameras to identify items of playground rubbish, and robotic arms that can pick up the rubbish and move bins across the school grounds.
In recognising that school cleaners are only allocated a few minutes to clean each classroom, and with rubbish left in the playground after every recess and lunch break, Squeak provides the solution to alleviate the workloads of cleaners and keep the schoolgrounds free of waste.
Squeak works by using in-built cameras and an AI object-recognition system to identify items of rubbish. By using GPS markers placed on wheelie bins around the school so it knows where to go, Squeak can be deployed after recess and lunch to pick up rubbish.
Squeak can place the rubbish in these GPS-enabled wheelie bins, and once full, transport the bins across the school grounds for later collection.
School teams interacted with scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs to receive feedback and advice on their ideas and design prototypes.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.