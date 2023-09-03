St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

NSW Department of Education senior executive staff step up for its School Experience program

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 4 2023 - 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior advisor in performance and development for the NSW Department of Education, Deanna Xenakis, pictured at Port Hacking High School with principal Rick Turansky, is getting to know students and staff. Picture by John Veage.
Senior advisor in performance and development for the NSW Department of Education, Deanna Xenakis, pictured at Port Hacking High School with principal Rick Turansky, is getting to know students and staff. Picture by John Veage.

Being immersed into a real school environment instead of an office space away from teacher interaction, is an initiative being rolled out by the NSW Department of Education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.