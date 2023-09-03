Being immersed into a real school environment instead of an office space away from teacher interaction, is an initiative being rolled out by the NSW Department of Education.
Staff from the department's central office at Parramatta, are 'going back to school' - for one day a week, to better understand the experience of teachers and administrative staff.
Senior executive employees are taking the chance to see what's it's like to work inside the public school system, but actually mingling with school staff in person.
It's called the School Experience Program, and the aim is to learn how to best support a primary or high school inside its gates.
Staff will watch lesson planning and delivery in action, sit in on students learning in classrooms, take part in administrative tasks, staff meetings and observe other day-to-day activities including playground duty and excursions.
The program builds on the government's commitment to lifting the status of the teaching profession, listening to teachers' concerns, addressing their challenges and improving student outcomes.
One of the 10 candidates was placed at Port Hacking High School. Deanna Xenakis is a senior advisor in the performance and development area for the department.
A new employee of only a few weeks, she hasn't come from the education sector, but rather human resources in the private insurance industry. She is looking forward to expanding her knowledge in the public sector.
"Going back to school has been eye-opening - it has been particularly insightful to see how some aspects of schooling have evolved," she said.
"The experience has enabled me to consider how education support staff can further improve the experiences and outcomes for teachers and students."
