Unveiling the wild side: Top outdoor activities in Swedish Lapland

Here are some of the top outdoor activities to experience in Swedish Lapland that truly embrace its pristine wilderness. Picture Shutterstock

In a world where our lives are increasingly conducted indoors and behind screens, there exists a sprawling wilderness that invites us to immerse ourselves in an entirely different, invigorating reality.



Welcome to Swedish Lapland - a vast, untamed region that offers numerous opportunities for exhilarating outdoor activities. This article unveils some of the top outdoor activities to experience in Swedish Lapland that truly embrace its pristine wilderness.

Dog sledding - Dashing through the snow

A journey to Lapland isn't complete without a dog-sledding experience. As you glide across the snow-covered landscapes led by your team of dedicated huskies, you'll marvel at the serene beauty that surrounds you. Several experienced outfitters provide guided tours ranging from a few hours to several days.

Snowmobiling - Snow trails at speed

When the quietude of a dog sled isn't enough, it's time to try snowmobiling. These powerful machines will carry you across frozen lakes and through dense forests at exhilarating speeds. Professional guidance and gear are available for everyone, from first-time riders to experienced snowmobilers.

Reindeer safaris - An indigenous experience

Explore the wilderness of Swedish Lapland like the indigenous Smi people - on a reindeer safari. With these gentle creatures as your guide, you'll traverse untouched snowfields and learn about Smi culture and the central role reindeer play in it.

Ice fishing - The ultimate patience game

For a more leisurely activity, take a stab at ice fishing, a classic pastime in the region. With a little patience, you'll be rewarded with a catch straight from the clean, icy waters. Plus, you'll have the satisfaction of cooking your own catch over an open fire.

Snowshoeing - Walking in a Winter wonderland

Snowshoeing is a wonderful way to explore the snowy landscapes of Swedish Lapland. This peaceful activity allows you to observe the local fauna, breathe in the crisp air, and appreciate the absolute silence of nature.

Northern Lights hunting - The dance of celestial spirits

The spectacle of the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, is one of the main reasons people venture to Swedish Lapland. Venture out on a clear night and see the skies alight with colours. Several guided tours can take you to the best viewing spots.

Sami culture tours - Immersing in indigenous heritage

Beyond its captivating landscapes, Swedish Lapland is also the homeland of the Smi people. Take a tour that allows you to understand their culture, from herding reindeer, constructing traditional lavvu tents, to the magic of joiking, a unique form of song in Smi music.

Ice sculpting - Unleashing artistic flair

Get creative with ice sculpting workshops, where experienced instructors guide you to craft your own masterpiece out of a block of ice. The ice used in these workshops is harvested from the local rivers, and its clarity and hardness make it ideal for sculpting.

Wildlife safari - Encounter the Arctic animals

Witnessing the fauna of the Arctic in its natural habitat is a thrilling experience. Go on a wildlife safari to see animals like moose, brown bears, lynxes, and even wolverines. You might also get a chance to spot rare birds like the golden eagle and gyrfalcon.

Ice hotel visit - A night in frozen elegance

Last but certainly not least, consider a visit to the famous Ice Hotel in Jukkasjrvi. This architectural marvel, constructed entirely from snow and ice, is rebuilt every year and offers a unique blend of comfort and adventure.

Wilderness photography - Capturing the Arctic magic

For those with an artistic inclination, the breath-taking vistas of Swedish Lapland offer countless opportunities for wilderness photography. Whether it's the shimmering spectacle of the Aurora Borealis, the serene snow-covered landscapes, or the fascinating Arctic wildlife, every frame is a masterpiece waiting to be captured.



Various photography tours, led by professional photographers familiar with the region, are available to help you seize the perfect shot. They'll guide you to the best locations and offer valuable tips to refine your photography skills.

Fat biking - Pedalling through the snow

Fat biking is another exhilarating way to traverse the wintery terrain of Swedish Lapland. Equipped with large, robust tires designed for low ground pressure, these bikes allow you to pedal over snowy and icy paths that would be inaccessible to regular bicycles.



It's an invigorating way to explore the Arctic landscapes and get your blood pumping, even in the chilly weather. Fat bike rentals and guided tours are available across various locations in Swedish Lapland.

Forest bathing - Healing amidst the wilderness

A vacation in Sweden remains incomplete without a taste of this adventure-filled wonderland. Originating from Japan, forest bathing, or 'shinrin-yoku', is a therapeutic activity that has found its rightful place in the untouched wilderness of Swedish Lapland.



It involves immersing oneself in the forest atmosphere, slowly moving through the landscape, and engaging the senses to reap the healing benefits of nature. Surrounded by ancient pine trees and the tranquil sounds of the wilderness, you'll find yourself naturally unwinding and de-stressing. This contemplative activity is a beautiful way to connect deeply with nature and achieve a sense of inner peace.

Snowboarding and skiing - Embrace the alpine spirit

Last but not least, no list of outdoor activities in Swedish Lapland would be complete without mentioning snowboarding and skiing. The region boasts excellent ski resorts, featuring well-maintained slopes suitable for both beginners and experienced skiers.



From the thrilling rush of a downhill run to the serene beauty of cross-country skiing trails, the possibilities are endless. And after a day on the slopes, nothing beats the cosy warmth of a traditional Swedish sauna.

Conclusion

Embracing the wild beauty of Swedish Lapland goes far beyond simply observing it - it means immersing yourself in it. Swedish Lapland offers more than just stunning landscapes. It's a land that urges you to step outside, engage with the wilderness, and experience a different kind of connection with the world around you.

