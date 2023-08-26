St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Doors to reopen at historic Lydham Hall

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 26 2023 - 10:00am
Historic Lydham Hall at Rockdale.
St George Historical Society has received the keys to historic Lydham Hall at Rockdale after Bayside Council signed the Deed of License this week.

Local News

