It's thyme to enter Georges River Council's verge garden competition

Spring is almost here and Georges River Council is calling on the community to take part in the Verge Garden Competition.
The 2023 Verge Garden Competition is open until November 30 for people who have registered to the Council's Verge Garden Program.
The Council's Verge Garden Program recognises the hard work of passionate gardeners in the community. The program encourages residents and businesses with a green thumb to showcase their creativity while maintaining the landscaping of their verge (also known as the nature strip).
Georges River Council mayor, Nick Katris said, "Verge gardens have visual appeal and offer a range of environmental benefits so I'm encouraging residents and businesses to take part in the Verge Garden Program and competition.
"This initiative brings people together by fostering neighbourhood interactions and allows locals to showcase their creativity while making a positive impact to our environment."
To enter the competition:
The community will then vote for their favourite verge garden with the winner announced in December.
To enter the Verge Garden Competition and view the terms and conditions, visit the Council's Your Say page.
