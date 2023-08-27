St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

It's thyme to enter Georges River Council's verge garden competition

August 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Council's Verge Garden Program encourages residents and businesses with a green thumb to showcase their creativity while maintaining the landscaping of their verge or nature strip
The Council's Verge Garden Program encourages residents and businesses with a green thumb to showcase their creativity while maintaining the landscaping of their verge or nature strip

Spring is almost here and Georges River Council is calling on the community to take part in the Verge Garden Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.