Two boys, aged 9 and 10, die after car crashes into tree at Monterey

Two children have died following a single vehicle crash in Monterey overnight.
A police statement said, about 9.50pm on Friday, emergency services were called to The Grand Parade, Monterey, following reports of a single vehicle crash.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command arrived to find a car had crashed into a tree.
Two boys aged 9 and 10 were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where they died.
A 9-year-old girl was also taken to Sydney Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man was uninjured, he taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit have launched an investigation into the incident.
As inquires continue police are urging anyone with dashcam, CCTV footage or information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
