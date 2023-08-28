St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Community

Solace NSW is a place for healing and sharing

EK
By Eva Kolimar
August 28 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solace NSW President Ken Sutherland found comfort in the support groups after he lost his wife who died of a stroke. Picture supplied
Solace NSW President Ken Sutherland found comfort in the support groups after he lost his wife who died of a stroke. Picture supplied

Sometimes simply being in the presence of others can make one feel a little less alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.