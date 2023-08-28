Sometimes simply being in the presence of others can make one feel a little less alone.
This is the idea behind a supportive community bereavement group that has been lifting spirits for four decades.
Now, after years of meeting at the Cronulla Library and later, the Miranda Community Centre, Solace NSW Miranda Branch is moving to the Miranda RSL Club, its first meeting at the new address to be held on September 11 at 10am.
It is a voluntary organisation formed nearly 40 years ago, to give comfort and support to those who have lost a spouse/partner in death. Solace provides a safe place where grief can be expressed without judgment.
NSW Solace President and facilitator of the Solace Miranda Branch, Ken Sutherland, says Solace is a grief support group for people who have had their life partner pass away.
"It is a volunteer, self-funded association offering a safe place where people can express the pain of their loss without judgement. All who attend, including the facilitator, have all suffered the same loss," he said.
"We are not here to judge, but to listen and empathise. My wife Bev, passed away in 2004 following a massive stroke. The effect on me was devastating. The result was that my employers were offering me an early retirement or dismissal.
"Fortunately, a friend told me about Solace. There I met others who had experienced the same loss. At last people who understood. In the years since joining Solace, through gratitude, I have learnt to be a facilitator and then have gone onto the state executive.
"Through the tremendous work of many dedicated volunteers, Solace NSW has now been operating for nearly 40 years. We will celebrate our 40th anniversary in October this year at the national conference being held in Sydney."
Miranda group meet the second Tuesday each month and have a group lunch in the fourth Tuesday.
"It is a friendly and safe place to move your life forward with others who understand tears and quiet reflective moments," Mr Sutherland said.
"Many people in grief who have taken part in Solace activities over the years have often said to me Solace has saved their life.
"At our meetings, people in grief can express their feelings or not if they wish to simply listen to others. Simply by listening to others who are going through the grief process, you can, I believe, more fully understand your situation.
"The main element of Solace is that everyone attending the meetings or special functions have suffered grief through the loss of a spouse or partner, so they fully understand what a new person joining the group has gone through and is going through."
