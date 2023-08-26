Driver charged after two children die in crash at Monterey

Police have charged a driver after two children died in a crash at Monterey.
Just before 10pm (Friday, August 25), emergency services were called to The Grand Parade, Monterey, after a Subaru Impreza sedan left the road and crashed into a tree.
Police will allege the driver lost control of the southbound vehicle and crossed to the incorrect side of the road before the impact.
Two boys - aged 10 and nine - were taken to Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick where they died.
Another passenger, a nine-year-old girl, was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver, a 33-year-old man was taken to St George Hospital under police guard.
Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene and were assisted by police from multiple neighbouring commands at the scene.
About 4pm yesterdeay, (Saturday August 26), police attached to the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit attended St George Hospital and charged the man with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and one count of cause bodily harm by misconduct.
The Beverly Hills man will appear via bedside hearing today. (Sunday August 27).d
EARLIER:
Two children have died following a single vehicle crash in Monterey yesterday.
About 9.50pm Friday, August 25 emergency services were called to The Grand Parade, Monterey, following reports of a single vehicle crash.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command arrived to find a car had crashed into a tree.
Two boys aged 9 and 10 were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where they died.
A 9-year-old girl was also taken to Sydney Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man was uninjured, he taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit have launched an investigation into the incident.
As inquires continue police are urging anyone with dashcam, CCTV footage or information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
