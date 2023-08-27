St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos| Estimated 200-250 take part in 'Yes' vote walk on Como bridge

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:21am, first published 8:20am
A signatory to the Uluru Statement from the Heart was among a large number of supporters of a Yes vote in the referendum on the Voice to parliament, who gathered together for a walk across the Como-Oatley bridge on Sunday.

