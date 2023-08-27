A signatory to the Uluru Statement from the Heart was among a large number of supporters of a Yes vote in the referendum on the Voice to parliament, who gathered together for a walk across the Como-Oatley bridge on Sunday.
Participants in Walk the Walk for Yes, many of them carrying placards, later gathered in Como Pleasure Grounds for speeches and a barbecue.
Organisers estimated the number was between 200 and 250.
A spokeswoman for the event, Dr Sally Stockbridge, said, "The sun shone warmly as Yes23 Sutherland Shire campaigners met Georges River Yes23 campaigners on the Como bridge".
"It is the start of the 'Suburban' Yes campaign though the enthusiastic crowd who congregated here on Sunday has been working away on hearts and minds, walking with First Nations friends, for some time now," she said.
"The drone footage shows clearly what an excellent turnout it was on Como bridge and later in Como Pleasure grounds, Dharawal Country.
"We were lucky to have a large number of energised locals and special guests including local Dharawal Elder Aunty Dolly Brown who opened with a Welcome to Country after a smoking ceremony by Graham Avery, a shire resident of Dhurga-Dharawal decent."
Thomas Mayo, a Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man, and a signatory of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, was joined by his family who had flown down from the Northern Territory.
The Uluru Statement followed decades of research and reports and calls for substantive reform to recognise and protect the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia.
The invitation from First Nations people to non-Indigenous Australians. was signed by more than 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders and Elders.
Thomas Mayo said in a statement, "I have been working towards this referendum for six years now".
"Attending local events like this gets me out and about with volunteers who are walking with us and giving up their own time.
"I love to be among the volunteers and door knocking has also been a positive experience. People seem to be genuinely thinking carefully about the issues and taking our flyers.
"The number of undecided voters matches with our research - at about 30 per cent."
Deputy mayor of Georges River Council, Kathryn Landsberry said she believed the referendum could be a significant step towards reconciliation in the nation.
Simon Earle, of Caringbah, a former ALP candidate in state and federal elections, said, "It's a unifying process. We need change and I'm proud to stand with my community and First Nations people to deliver it".
Sutherland Shire independent councillor Leanne Farmer, said, "I will be voting yes so that our Indigenous community has a voice to help close the gap in education and health".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.