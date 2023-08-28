It's a sad reminder of a tragedy that claimed the lives of two children.
Bunches of flowers, teddy bears, an angel and hand-written cards have become part of a growing tribute for brothers Xavier and Peter Abreu, aged nine and 10, who died at Monterey on Friday night, August 24.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of The Grand Parade and Culver Street shortly before 10pm after a Subaru Impreza sedan left the road and crashed into a tree.
The brothers, who were passengers in the car, were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where they later died.
A nine-year-old girl was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries and was in a stable condition on Saturday. She is the daughter of the 33-year-old driver, and the boys were his nephews.
Detectives will allege the driver lost control of his car while travelling south and crossed to the wrong side of the road before the collision.
The man was taken to St George Hospital under police guard for treatment of serious injuries, where he underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.
He was charged on Saturday with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of causing bodily harm by misconduct.
The Beverly Hills man faced court via a bedside hearing on August 27.
Detective Inspector Jason Hogan from the NSW Crash Investigations Unit had earlier said police believed speed was a factor and would investigate whether the vehicle was involved in street racing at the time of the crash.
"That will be a significant line of inquiry for our crash investigators, to establish the speed of the vehicle, and that appears to be...a contributing factor," said.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched by the boys' stepmother Jivonne Garrido.
"The beautiful boys lost their lives in tragic circumstances however their memories will live on forever with the family father Samuel mother Olivia, brothers Alex and Jacob along with auntie Joanne and grandmother Dimitria," she said.
"We thank everyone who has already shown the size of their hearts with heartfelt messages and flowers at the site and call for assistance from the public that this event may resonate with. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
Footage of the crash was captured on CCTV. Hearing the loud bang, witnesses rushed to the scene. Residents have been calling for greater safety measures along The Grand Parade.
On the Brighton-Le-Sands 2216 Facebook page, one resident said there have been concerns about the area for years.
"We desperately need speed cameras all along that road - and we shouldn't have to wait till a tragedy for that to happen," she said. "There are no speed cameras on The Grand Parade, only on General Holmes Drive, but they sometimes use mobile speed cameras, which is no good because it's never used at night."
