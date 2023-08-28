St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
About 15 people attend Cronulla rally against shark nets

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
August 28 2023 - 11:30am
An inflatable friendly shark is greeted by passers-by in Peryman Square. Picture by John Veage
An inflatable friendly shark is greeted by passers-by in Peryman Square. Picture by John Veage

An inflatable, big friendly shark was a hit with some passers-by, but, otherwise, a protest rally against shark nets at North Cronulla on Sunday was a fizzer.

