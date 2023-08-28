An inflatable, big friendly shark was a hit with some passers-by, but, otherwise, a protest rally against shark nets at North Cronulla on Sunday was a fizzer.
There were more police, including mounted officers, than protesters at the event in Peryman Square at 11am.
A spokeswoman for the Animal Justice Party, which organised the event, said about 15 people attended.
The spokeswoman did not think the mauling of a surfer by a four-metre white shark at Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie, on Friday would have been a factor in the low turnout.
"Not really," she said. "There was a bigger number, about 50 people, on the Central Coast where we have a more active group.
"I think people in Sutherland Shire are less likely to go to protests and take a stand on issues."
The rally followed Premier Chris Minns' announcement last week the government would continue the Shark Management Program in its current form for the upcoming swimming season.
Sutherland Shire Council was asked for its view by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), but, with many unanswered questions, has not yet provided a formal view.
It is understood mayor Carmelo Pesce consulted councillors and the vast majority supported retention of the system at this stage.
Among concerns is whether the council would be partially liable if it supported a decision to remove the nets, and a surfer was subsequently attacked.
The government's decision to maintain the status quo for this season means Cronulla beaches will have shark nets as well as 15 SMART drumlines and a listening station for tagged sharks.
The DPI operates the SMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumlines 500 metres off beaches between Oak Park and Boat Harbour.
They are set every morning, depending on weather, and collected before sunset.
When a shark is caught, authorities receive an alert and respond to tag and release the shark about one kilometre offshore.
An alert is publicly available through the SharkSmart app and on Twitter at @NSWSharkSmart.
The latest report was of a two-metre White Shark being tagged at Wanda at 10.09am on Sunday July 30, when warm, sunny weather drew many people to the beach.
Mr Minns said the Shark Management Program, with its mix of traditional and modern technologies, had proved effective.
"Last year was the first summer where SMART drumlines, drones and tagged shark listening stations were deployed at beaches, which also have shark nets," he said.
"Continuing the full suite of measures for the 2023-24 season will help us gather further data to make better informed decisions about possible changes for the following (2024-25) season.
"The shark meshing program is actively managed to minimise the impact on marine animals while protecting swimmers at some of NSW's most popular beaches."
Mr Minns said the safety of beachgoers was the government's number one priority.
