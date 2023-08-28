After Sundays 32-6 loss to Newcastle Cronulla now take on the Raiders in a crucial battle that could see either team eliminated from the 2023 finals race.
Once again defense was a problem and they missed 71 tackles in the loss and made 11 errors while they conceded eight penalties to three in a sell out Old Boys reunion day at Newcastle.
Cronulla showed up early and both sides were locked at 6-6 at the break before the Knights powered ahead by 12 with converted tries to Bradman Best and Dominic Young setting up a handy lead.
Another try to Best, where Kalyn Ponga was hit heavily by Jesse Ramien in the lead-up, quickly followed with a big effort from Greg Marzhew with the Knights running in 32 points.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said it was disappointing in the end.
"In the second half, it just felt like we defended our try-line the whole day.
"We shot ourselves in the foot and I thought we were nervous in the first half. Once you start racking up goal line defence and errors then their energy shifted.
"The field position ended up getting us in the end. I thought we looked sharp early but we were a bit overwhelmed. That's on us. We didn't put too much pressure on them."
In a final big home game on Sunday afternoon the Sharks who are sixth with 32 points take on Canberra who sit in seventh also on 32-but there are three teams below them on 30 points with everything to play for.
In a double blow the NRLW Newcastle Knights held off a fast-finishing Cronulla Sharks to win 22-14 and put some heat on the Cronulla girls who are currently also sitting in sixth position with three games to play-they must win two to realistically play finals.
It was a tale of two halves for the Cronulla outfit who went into the sheds down 16-0 at the break, but three late tries wasn't enough to reduce the deficit for a win.
The Sharks threw plenty at the Knights defence, and as the game went on, the Sharks gained more momentum and grew in confidence which saw Ellie Johnston crash over from close range in front of the posts, reducing the deficit to 22-10 with 17 minutes to play before front-rower Chloe Saunders went over in the corner to narrow the gap to eight.
Sharks coach Tony Herman said the girls fought to the end.
"We were pretty proud of them-we put ourselves in a position towards the end there if a couple of things had gone our way it might be a different story.
"We needed to start better, and we didn't. The game got away from us around there."
The NRLW Sharks now head to Townsville to clash with the fifth placed Broncos on Saturday.
