Double trouble in Newcastle loss

John Veage
By John Veage
August 28 2023 - 11:00am
The Sharks might not have been happy with their weekend but it was all smiles for the St John Bosco Open Age Silver team beating Como 20-8 on Sunday in the Grand Final at PointsBet Stadium. Picture John Veage
After Sundays 32-6 loss to Newcastle Cronulla now take on the Raiders in a crucial battle that could see either team eliminated from the 2023 finals race.

