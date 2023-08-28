When she's not at St Raphael's Catholic Primary School South Hurstville, Gezel Bardossi, 12, is busy trying to win The Voice Australia.
The talented student wowed judges and breezed through the blind auditions recently, with her rendition of Aretha Franklin's Chain of Fools.
Gezel is the youngest contestant on the television show, which airs on Channel 7 and 7Plus.
Judge Jason Derulo said he couldn't believe she was so young, with a voice "way beyond" her years.
The talented performer is no stranger to the stage, having performed in front of school assemblies and musicals.
Gezel says she is inspired by her family's encouragement nd genuine love of singing.
"I've been watching The Voice since I was really little. My family and I have always talked about me entering the competition and what a great experience it would be," she said.
In an era where the minimum age requirements for singing competitions are usually about 15 years of age, Gezel's presence as one of the youngest contestants globally certainly got the nation's attention.
"I had previously only performed in front of a live audience eight times before my first audition on The Voice," Gezel said.
"One of these performances was with Sydney Catholic Schools for a musical showcase at Qudos Bank Arena, where I had the chance to perform in a stadium that holds 11,000 people," Gezel said.
Her singing style is described as a blend of rock and blues. Gezel chose Rita Ora as her mentor coach.
"Thank you for all your support and I hope you enjoy my performances on the show. Make sure to keep watching every episode to see how far I go in the competition," Gezel said.
