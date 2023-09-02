A cast of talented students is almost show ready for the upcoming performance of Matilda Jr.
After rehearsing all year, the curtains will soon draw, with the production set to be one of the most popular events on the school community calendar.
Students from St John Bosco Primary School at Engadine will be stars of the show, with more than 100 pupils having gone through extensive auditions.
More than 1100 tickets have been sold.
Performance week starts September 5.
SHOWS
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.