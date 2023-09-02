St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

St John Bosco Engadine Primary School prepares for Matilda Jr

By Eva Kolimar
September 2 2023 - 10:00am
The cast of Matilda Jr from St John Bosco Primary School Engadine ahead of their performance shows. Picture by Chris Lane
A cast of talented students is almost show ready for the upcoming performance of Matilda Jr.

Local News

