The rise of telehealth in Australia is redefining how healthcare is delivered and driving job creation in services and technology.
Telehealth is a broad concept that involves providing health care using communications technology (such as telephone and video conferencing); between patients and their healthcare providers and between healthcare providers.
Benefits include increased convenience and reduced travel time for patients, increased access to healthcare for those living in rural and remote areas, and fewer barriers to healthcare for those with chronic disease and reduced mobility.
The Australian government has long recognised the capacity of telehealth consultations to contribute to improved access to care and health outcomes, particularly for Australians living in rural and remote locations, and residential aged care.
Since 2011, the government has gradually increased the range of Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) telehealth services available, beginning with video consultations by psychiatrists, other consultant physicians and non-GP specialists.
Telehealth was expanded nationally in March 2020 to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most changes have been retained permanently since January 1, 2022, and there has been a massive uptake.
According to data from the Department of Aged Care and Health, in 2019, prior to COVID-19, a total of 273,944 MBS telehealth services were delivered, with benefits paid of $44.0 million.
In 2022, following the permanent expansion of telehealth services, 45.6 million services were provided, with $2.2 billion in benefits paid.
The rise of telehealth has required health providers to adapt existing clinical skills and learn new skills to perform telehealth safely and effectively.
"Physicians, for example, have had to learn how to perform elements of physical examinations remotely. This is best done via videoconferencing, where visualisation of the patient is possible," Dr Katie Fisher, a Newcastle-based GP, researcher and Fellow of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and a conjoint lecturer at the University of Newcastle, said.
Dr Fisher has published multiple research papers on telehealth and noted there were limitations to telehealth.
"Uptake of videoconferencing in Australia has been low. There are several barriers to videoconferencing, including lack of access to reliable internet connections, lack of access to devices with a webcam, and lack of familiarity with the technology and telehealth platforms being used."
Access to training and technology that enables and supports telehealth is likely an emerging area of employment in healthcare, she said.
"Some specialists and allied health professionals (primarily psychologists) can now offer their services to patients from around the state, and sometimes from other parts of Australia," she said.
"This is particularly relevant for those living in rural and remote areas who would otherwise need to take time off work and travel long distances to access the same care in person. This will inevitably increase job opportunities as demand rises for these services.
"New practice systems are required in order to adopt telehealth, including telehealth technology, infrastructure, and backup plans for when technology fails.
"It is also imperative that practices have procedures in place when a face-to-face consultation is deemed necessary during a telehealth consultation. Universities and general practice training organisations are also introducing telehealth training into their curricula."
Dr Fisher also noted telehealth was not designed to completely replace face-to-face consultations.
"Situations where telehealth is appropriate include medical certificates, repeat prescriptions, routine chronic disease check-ups (if the patient is stable), and mental health consultations," she said. "For situations that require a physical examination, a face-to-face review is needed."
From shy teenager to kitchen star, Abbey's story of career growth serves as an example of why it is so important to allow people the opportunity to shine.
In early 2023 Infinite Care acquired three aged care facilities in NSW. National hotel services manager, Michael Smith, faced the huge task of recruiting a whole host of kitchen positions.
Among them was the role of apprentice chef at Chamberlain Gardens in Wyoming on the Central Coast of NSW.
Mick recounts, "I had the pleasure of interviewing Abbey Gallagher when we first set up the homes in NSW. The interview was quite good, Abbey was enthusiastic around the prospect of being a first-year apprentice chef with Infinite Care.
"She had done some front of house training with McDonalds, but that was about it as far as experience went. Being that Abbey was only 18 I was hesitant to give her a chance as the kitchen had three much older chefs, which may have made it hard for her to adjust.
"Since the day Abbey started with us, she has gone from strength to strength. She swiftly acclimatised to the demanding kitchen environment and exhibited considerable growth.
"Chef manager Jason consistently challenged her, pushing her beyond her comfort zone, and Abbey responded well. He recently had Abbey run two days of kitchen activity while he was away, which Abbey smashed out when given the challenge!
"This really sums up the traction and outcomes we receive as a business when a manager puts in the time to train their team and support them to grow. It is so important to recognise our staff, particularly the young ones to give them encouragement on their personal journey with Infinite Care."
Find out more about working with Infinite Care at infin8care.com.au/new-south-wales-locations.