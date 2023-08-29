Benchmark in luxury living

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 1
Meticulously built with commanding street presence, this brand-new luxury five-bedroom residence takes spacious family living and design to new heights.
The superb double brick dwelling provides a substantial two-level home of exceptional quality with state of the art cabinetry and sun-washed layout with a sense of style, size and utmost convenience.
Grace Liwanag from PRD Beverly Hills said, "It is ideally suited to those seeking a high calibre living space with flowing interiors and indoor/outdoor appeal.
"The property is located in a sought-after street of Roselands surrounded by beautiful homes and is only a short distance to schools, parks, and public transport options."
Offering state-of-the-art sophistication it features expansive open living and dining, a second upstairs living area and a modern kitchen with gas cooking and large island bench.
There are two main bedrooms with en suites and balconies, one with walk-in robe and city views. The other three bedrooms have built-ins with a ground floor bedroom making an ideal multi-generational living space.
The undercover outdoor area is perfect for entertaining and is complete with a built-in kitchenette and overlooks the low maintenance backyard.
