Give a bunch of kids a ball and let the good times roll.
This was the simple gesture that kicked off the first day of the school week with a touch of fun.
NSW AFL partnered with public schools in the Georges River Network for an inclusion day. Support unit students travelled to Hurstville Boy High School oval for a ball skills clinic run by NRL.
Parents were there to cheer on their boys, and 3Bridges provided a barbecue cook-up. NDIS providers were also on hand for families to access information about how they can financially support their child with a disability.
Among the primary schools there on the gala day included more than 100 pupils from Hurstville, Penshurst, Penshurst West and Peakhurst public schools.
Hurstville Public School Principal Mark Steed said the concept came about from the school's collaboration with NSW AFL.
"Our two organisations recognised that there were no clearly identified pathways within the local community for children with disability or their families to actively engage in sport and physical skills development," Mr Steed said,
"While sporting codes and community organisations continually talk about inclusion, it is rare that their words and their subsequent actions align to produce tangible experiences for students with disability."
He said NSW AFL have always been genuinely committed to inclusion at the grass roots level within local communities.
"This is not just reflected in their words, but also in their actions," Mr Steed said. "NSW AFL and Hurstville Public School have collaborated closely to bring this event to fruition in the hope that it will expose the need for improved and more regular opportunities for young people with disabilities to access regular sporting pathways and physical activities.
"We want all young people with disabilities and their families to know that they are the main game, not ever a secondary consideration by schools or NSW AFL."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.