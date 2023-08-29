Home-based care careers are on the rise Advertising Feature

Employment in the home-care sector offers steady careers with job security and flexibility, particularly for people living in regional areas. Picture Shutterstock

Home-based care is a growing area of need, driven by an ageing population, and is opening up new careers and changing healthcare in Australia.

According to the Department of Health and Aged Care, as of June 30, 2022, 16.5 per cent of Australia's population was aged 65 years and over (4.4 million people) and 2.0 per cent were 85 years and above (543,000 people).

By 2032, the Department estimates that 18.3 per cent of our population will be aged 65 years and over (5.6 million people) and 2.6 per cent (806,000 people) 85 years and over, and by 2055 those numbers will have quadrupled.

As noted in the Department's Regulation Impact Statement on Increasing Home Care Choices (2016), the majority of older Australians live active and independent lives and prefer to live in their homes and communities for as long as possible.

Older Australians can receive in-home aged care services through the Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP) or the Home Care Packages (HCP) program.

"The CHSP and HCP Program aims to help older Australians to live independently in their own homes for longer," a spokesperson for the Department of Health explained. "Services can enable safety, security, and increased independence; and can help with managing an ongoing medical condition and help avoid unnecessary hospitalisations."

CHSP provides entry-level services focused on supporting individuals with personalised care and assistance with day-to-day tasks such as cooking, cleaning or doing the laundry to maintain their quality of life and provide peace of mind for their families.

Between 2018 and 2022, the number of CHSP clients increased from 780,043 clients to 818,228 clients (approximately 5 per cent).

The HCP program provides comprehensive support to older Australians with complex care needs.

"There are four levels of HCPs, from level one for basic care needs to level four for high care needs," the spokesperson said.

Home-based care roles provide flexibility and career opportunities for people looking for meaningful work that fits in with their lives. - Department of Health and Aged Care spokesperson

Department data indicates that at June 30, 2018, 91,847 people were receiving a home care package. At June 30, 2022, this had more than doubled, increasing to 215,743.

With demand for home-care services only predicted to increase, opportunities for employment in the sector will only grow, particularly in regional areas.

"Home-based care roles provide steady employment, flexibility and career opportunities for people looking for meaningful work that fits in with their lives," the spokesperson said.

"Home care careers can provide a wide variety of roles and flexibility in hours, location and work arrangements, allowing people to strike a balance between work and home life, or work and study. This includes people looking to re-enter the workforce such as mature age workers, and those re-entering after taking time off from employment for caring responsibilities."

It can also be a starting point for many people entering the care and support workforce, with options to move through various roles with additional training and qualifications.

"The flexibility of the home-based care roles means additional training can be undertaken while working in the sector," the spokesperson continued.