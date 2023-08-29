Home-based care is a growing area of need, driven by an ageing population, and is opening up new careers and changing healthcare in Australia.
According to the Department of Health and Aged Care, as of June 30, 2022, 16.5 per cent of Australia's population was aged 65 years and over (4.4 million people) and 2.0 per cent were 85 years and above (543,000 people).
By 2032, the Department estimates that 18.3 per cent of our population will be aged 65 years and over (5.6 million people) and 2.6 per cent (806,000 people) 85 years and over, and by 2055 those numbers will have quadrupled.
As noted in the Department's Regulation Impact Statement on Increasing Home Care Choices (2016), the majority of older Australians live active and independent lives and prefer to live in their homes and communities for as long as possible.
Older Australians can receive in-home aged care services through the Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP) or the Home Care Packages (HCP) program.
"The CHSP and HCP Program aims to help older Australians to live independently in their own homes for longer," a spokesperson for the Department of Health explained. "Services can enable safety, security, and increased independence; and can help with managing an ongoing medical condition and help avoid unnecessary hospitalisations."
CHSP provides entry-level services focused on supporting individuals with personalised care and assistance with day-to-day tasks such as cooking, cleaning or doing the laundry to maintain their quality of life and provide peace of mind for their families.
Between 2018 and 2022, the number of CHSP clients increased from 780,043 clients to 818,228 clients (approximately 5 per cent).
The HCP program provides comprehensive support to older Australians with complex care needs.
"There are four levels of HCPs, from level one for basic care needs to level four for high care needs," the spokesperson said.
Department data indicates that at June 30, 2018, 91,847 people were receiving a home care package. At June 30, 2022, this had more than doubled, increasing to 215,743.
With demand for home-care services only predicted to increase, opportunities for employment in the sector will only grow, particularly in regional areas.
"Home-based care roles provide steady employment, flexibility and career opportunities for people looking for meaningful work that fits in with their lives," the spokesperson said.
"Home care careers can provide a wide variety of roles and flexibility in hours, location and work arrangements, allowing people to strike a balance between work and home life, or work and study. This includes people looking to re-enter the workforce such as mature age workers, and those re-entering after taking time off from employment for caring responsibilities."
It can also be a starting point for many people entering the care and support workforce, with options to move through various roles with additional training and qualifications.
"The flexibility of the home-based care roles means additional training can be undertaken while working in the sector," the spokesperson continued.
"Growing the home care workforce in regional areas is important because it allows older people to stay at home in their local communities for longer."
The rise of telehealth in Australia is redefining how healthcare is delivered and driving job creation in services and technology.
Telehealth is a broad concept that involves providing health care using communications technology (such as telephone and video conferencing); between patients and their healthcare providers and between healthcare providers.
Benefits include increased convenience and reduced travel time for patients, increased access to healthcare for those living in rural and remote areas, and fewer barriers to healthcare for those with chronic disease and reduced mobility.
The Australian government has long recognised the capacity of telehealth consultations to contribute to improved access to care and health outcomes, particularly for Australians living in rural and remote locations, and residential aged care.
Since 2011, the government has gradually increased the range of Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) telehealth services available, beginning with video consultations by psychiatrists, other consultant physicians and non-GP specialists.
Telehealth was expanded nationally in March 2020 to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most changes have been retained permanently since January 1, 2022, and there has been a massive uptake.
According to data from the Department of Aged Care and Health, in 2019, prior to COVID-19, a total of 273,944 MBS telehealth services were delivered, with benefits paid of $44.0 million.
In 2022, following the permanent expansion of telehealth services, 45.6 million services were provided, with $2.2 billion in benefits paid.
The rise of telehealth has required health providers to adapt existing clinical skills and learn new skills to perform telehealth safely and effectively.
"Physicians, for example, have had to learn how to perform elements of physical examinations remotely. This is best done via videoconferencing, where visualisation of the patient is possible," Dr Katie Fisher, a Newcastle-based GP, researcher and Fellow of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and a conjoint lecturer at the University of Newcastle, said.
Dr Fisher has published multiple research papers on telehealth and noted there were limitations to telehealth.
"Uptake of videoconferencing in Australia has been low. There are several barriers to videoconferencing, including lack of access to reliable internet connections, lack of access to devices with a webcam, and lack of familiarity with the technology and telehealth platforms being used."
Access to training and technology that enables and supports telehealth is likely an emerging area of employment in healthcare, she said.
"Some specialists and allied health professionals (primarily psychologists) can now offer their services to patients from around the state, and sometimes from other parts of Australia," she said.
"This is particularly relevant for those living in rural and remote areas who would otherwise need to take time off work and travel long distances to access the same care in person. This will inevitably increase job opportunities as demand rises for these services.
"New practice systems are required in order to adopt telehealth, including telehealth technology, infrastructure, and backup plans for when technology fails.
"It is also imperative that practices have procedures in place when a face-to-face consultation is deemed necessary during a telehealth consultation. Universities and general practice training organisations are also introducing telehealth training into their curricula."
Dr Fisher also noted telehealth was not designed to completely replace face-to-face consultations.
"Situations where telehealth is appropriate include medical certificates, repeat prescriptions, routine chronic disease check-ups (if the patient is stable), and mental health consultations," she said. "For situations that require a physical examination, a face-to-face review is needed."