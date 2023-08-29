Hughes MP Jenny Ware - a great outcome for the Mills family Advertising Feature

Shadow Minister for Immigration Dan Tehan and Hughes MP Jenny Ware with the Mills family. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware talks about an immigration issue and volunteerism.



"Some wonderful news over the past couple of weeks as the local Mills family finally received their permanent residency status to stay in Australia.



"This came on the back of heartache having recently been told by the Immigration Department that they were to be deported back to England. Their frustrating journey had been detailed in local, national and social media and they have enjoyed tremendous support from the local community to fight against the Department's unjust decision.

"To recap, the Mills family have been residents of the Sutherland Shire for 13 years: Nathan and Emma together with their children James (21), Harrison (18) and Daisy (11) who is an Australian citizen having been born in Sutherland Hospital.



"Since arriving in the Shire for both Nathan's work and to enable Emma to care for her dad, the family has been entrenched in our local community through attendance at local schools, as well as involvement with local sporting and other associations.

"This fight has been long and tiresome for the family. However, their desire to remain in Australia and the contribution they have made (and will continue to make), made it a fight worth taking.

"I first met Emma and her daughter Daisy in April. They had engaged lawyers, had already taken legal action in the Tribunal and were still issued with a 35-day notice to vacate the country.



"With Harrison in his final year at high school, this was additional unnecessary stress heaped upon the family.

"I took their case to the Minister for Immigration on numerous occasions and asked that he use powers available to him (Ministerial Intervention) to allow the family to remain in Australia.



"With assistance from Shadow Minister for Immigration Dan Tehan, we were successful in pressuring the Minister to exercise his power and to allow the family to remain in the country and within our community.

"Multiculturalism and immigration have been very important components of our national story. The Mills family are now another part of our story. It was great for Dan and me to be able to catch up with the Mills' recently.

"Another important aspect of our national story is our volunteerism. Australia is known internationally as a country where we pull up our sleeves and help to improve others' lives, our environment and our nation wherever possible.

"As I have continued to hold mobile offices most recently through our beautiful bushy suburbs of Woronora and Bundeena, I have again been reminded of the vast range of activities run by our volunteers.

"Whilst most of us are aware that our local sporting clubs and associations would fold without volunteers, some of our lesser-known volunteer groups who spoke with me include bush regeneration programs, Men's Sheds, feeding and supporting the homeless, supporting local bush walking groups, supporting the local arts community, working with WIRES to help our local native birds and animals and arriving at practical ways to recycle and re-use (an innovative Bundeena group sews reusable shopping bags from recycled materials).