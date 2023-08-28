Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Community Grants now open

Local not-for-profit and community organisations give so much to Georges River with the vital work they do every day. From cancer care, to special needs, sporting groups, senior services, and more. Council's Community Grants program can assist these important groups with funding for projects that would otherwise not be possible.
Georges River Council's grants programs support initiatives and projects that build the social, cultural, environmental and economic life in our area. Through these programs, Council partners with the community to further the actions, strategic directions and vision of Council's Community Strategic Plan.
Council recognises and respects the vital contribution of our community in developing and delivering projects that contribute to a vibrant and sustainable community.
Through these programs, Council provides financial and in-kind support for a diverse range of projects.
Not-for-profit organisations and community organisations will be pleased to know that the Community Grants 2023-2024 Round 1 is now open for applications.
Council is offering $150,000 in funding support in the round's two categories. The first category is "Reconnecting Communities" with grants of up to $25,000 for major programs or projects from community organisations which result in more connected communities, promote social connectedness, and reduce isolation, to be delivered over 24 months.
The second category, "Capacity Building Grants", will see up to $10,000 for not-for-profit organisations to run programs or purchase assets and equipment to meet community needs, to be delivered over 12 months.
If you are unsure how to get started, Council is running events to help applicants navigate the application process.
There will be free, 15-minute individual question and answer sessions in person and online in August and September. There will also be an in-person and online workshop on how to apply for a Georges River Council Grant. The free two-hour workshops will outline available grant funding, with a focus on how to apply for the current round.
You can learn more about these dates, registrations and get your application in by the Monday 18 September 2023 deadline via Council's Community Grants page.
